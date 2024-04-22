One 11-year-old Harris County girl opened her heart for her birthday to support others.

Lauren, who lives in Precinct 4, decided to give back to her local Constable's Office this year by donating numerous stuffed animals to Constable's Deputies.

Officials said Lauren asked her family and friends to give her stuffed animals for her birthday, so she could donate them.

The stuffed animals are used at a scene by authorities to calm scared children they encounter.

Officials stated, "Lauren's thoughtful and caring gesture will no doubt help many children."