11-year-old boy shot in the face in Katy

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Katy.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 9 a.m. at a home in the 19700 block of Ridge Falls Court.

According to the sheriff's office, the child was shot in the face with a .38 caliber gun.

Initial reports say this shooting may have been accidental.

The boy was transported via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department reports the boy is in serious condition.

We are working to gather more details about this developing story.