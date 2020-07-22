11-year-old boy shot in the face in Katy
article
KATY - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Katy.
Investigators say the shooting happened around 9 a.m. at a home in the 19700 block of Ridge Falls Court.
According to the sheriff's office, the child was shot in the face with a .38 caliber gun.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
Initial reports say this shooting may have been accidental.
Advertisement
The boy was transported via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann.
The Cy-Fair Fire Department reports the boy is in serious condition.
We are working to gather more details about this developing story.