1,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments made available at Minute Maid Park

The Houston Health Department is opening approximately 1,000 new appointments for its Saturday, January 9, COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Minute Maid Park.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

People who meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B of the state’s criteria can visit Houston Emergency or this link to schedule a same-day appointment.

The department plans to vaccinate 3,500 people Saturday between previously-scheduled and new appointments.

RELATED: COVID-19 testing in greater Houston area: how and where

The new appointments were made available because of an additional 8,000 doses of vaccine delivered to the health department on Friday.

As of Friday evening, the health department has received a total of 22,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and administered 10,445 doses at locations including Bayou City Event Center and its Northside, La Nueva Casa de Amigos, Sharpstown, and Sunnyside health centers.

Advertisement

The department also transferred 1,900 doses to other facilities.