100 homes in Bacliff take in flood waters, residents say they don’t understand why

"This is the worst it’s been since Harvey," said Bacliff resident April Lehman.

Residents who live in one subdivision at Highway 146 and Bacliff Drive don’t understand how this came to pass.

"My neighborhood looks like a lake," Lehman said. "I’m afraid I’m going to have water in my house."

"This is the worst it’s flooded, and the quickest it’s flooded, and the slowest it’s drained since that horrible disaster three and a half years ago," said Bacliff resident Devon Malloy.

Residents say Galveston County officials assured them their flooding issues had been mitigated.

"They fixed the drains six months or so ago," said Bacliff resident Joshua Davis. "This is the worst I’ve seen it in two years, it’s only an inch or so from where Harvey was at. We actually got water in our house."

Between 4 and 5 inches of rain fell in a 2-hour period in the area along Galveston Bay, stretching from Kemah south of Bacliff and San Leon.

The water was so high, at one point, the Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department had high water rescue trucks out due to blocked roads and flooded homes.

"I will get rid of my house because I’m not going through another flood again," Lehman said "I’m still not completely recovered from Harvey.

"I’m actually looking for a place to take my kids for the night because I don’t want to carry them out of a flood again," Malloy said.