10-year-old special needs student locked up after found with a gun at school, mom says he should be at home

A little boy is discovered at school with a gun in Fort Bend County, and now he's in a juvenile detention center, a place his mother says her 10-year-old special needs child doesn't belong.

The 10-year-old, who had a gun at school, attends class in Fort Bend County's Structured Therapeutic Educational Program, designed for special education students and those who need specialized behavioral support.

His mother says she's been trying to figure out how to get her special needs' son home since he was locked up last Tuesday, when the gun was found.

"They arrested this young man, this 10-year-old baby, took him to jail, gave him a mugshot, fingerprinted him. Now, he's still in jail. This young child was walking to get on the school bus, and he finds a gun lying on the ground, a very colorful gun at that. He picks up a purple gun lying on the ground and puts it in his backpack. He thinks it's a toy," says Community Activist Quanell X.

"He absolutely thought it was a toy gun. He's never been exposed to a real gun," the 10-year-old's mom, Felicia, stated.

It appears other students reported the 10-year-old had the gun in his pencil case, because of a statement from Fort Bend County ISD, says, "We are extremely grateful to our students who followed the district’s See Something, Share Something instructions. A student in a FBISD specialized program was arrested recently for being in possession of a loaded gun during the school day. A child being in possession of a loaded gun in school is never allowed, and the situation could have ended very differently. Thanks to FBISD staff and students who were attentive and responded quickly, we were able to conduct a thorough investigation. Due to the severity of the circumstances and in the interest of protecting the safety of all students, the student who had the loaded gun will no longer be served at a campus in our district, but will be provided with educational services by an off-site provider."

"We are going to fight like hell for this little boy, because this little boy should not be looking at serious jail time as a 10-year-old special needs kid," says Quanell.

What are his special needs? "He has ADHD, ADD, Dyslexia. He has Emotional Disturbance Disorder, and this has been documented for many, many years since the age of four," the 10-year old's mom explains, and she says he has been given a diagnosis of functioning or having the mindset of an even younger child.

"It's also been presented before the court to possibly certify him and try him as an adult. How in the hell have we gone that crazy as a society?" Quanell adds.

"I'm disheartened, heartbroken, and I'm terrified, and scared for my baby," says the boy's mother.

"Somebody from the very top of the DA's office should look at this case in Fort Bend County and do the right thing," Quanell says.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office released the following statement, "The District Attorney’s Office is aware of a criminal investigation into a 10-year-old allegedly possessing a gun at school. Our office, and our law enforcement partners, are committed to protecting children and are concerned about the seriousness of a child bringing a firearm to school. 'I caution the public to make your firearms safe, whether children are routinely in your home or only visiting,' said District Attorney Brian Middleton. 'And report illegal gun possession. To avoid senseless gun violence, we must all take an active role in protecting our most endearing resource – our children'. While juvenile matters are strictly confidential under Texas state law, the FBISD Police Department is investigating the allegation and will refer possible charges to the District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time."