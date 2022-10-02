1 killed in car found on its roof in Alief, police investigating

article

Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly crash in Alief after finding the car on its roof.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Details are scarce, as it's an active investigation. What we do now, however, according to the Houston PD, is the vehicle was found in the 11600 block of Beechnut St. just before 1 a.m.

Inside the vehicle, was one person, who may be the driver, but officials were unable to confirm, as of this writing.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

It's also unclear what caused the crash, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.