1 killed, another injured during early morning shooting in Atascocita

An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Atascocita.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3900 block of Atascocita Road, just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies with Precinct 4 of the Harris County Constable's Office found a silver Chrysler at the location with a 19-year-old Black male inside the vehicle.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Shortly after the discovery, authorities said another man was found at an area urgent care with a gunshot wound.

It's believed the two vehicles met in the parking lot for a narcotics transaction, authorities said.

Authorities said a third male fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9000 or CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.