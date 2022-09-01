1 killed, 2 injured in Tomball plane crash, FAA investigators notified

article

One person has died and two other people were injured after a small plane crashed in Tomball on Thursday evening.

According to Sgt. Richard Standifer with Texas DPS Southeast, the crash occurred just after 5:15 p.m. at 8500 Monterrey Pine Place.

The plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR22, was attempting to land at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport in Spring when the plane lost power.

Standifer said it’s unclear as to how the plane lost power, but the plane did come into contact with a tree before crashing in between two homes.

LATEST TOMBALL NEWS

Officials said the plane departed from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tenn., landed in Louisiana to refuel, and came towards the Houston area.

Three people inside the plane, two men and one woman, all of whom were taken to the hospital, officials said. It's unclear which person died in the crash.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Standifer stated the plane’s fuselage was damaged and broke in half, while the tail was also broken. One wing from the plane was on the side of one home.

Airplane records indicated the plane was registered in Duluth, Minnesota. However, no owner’s name was associated with the aircraft.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

Authorities added HAZMAT crews laid a thick layer of foam on the ground near the plane due to some fuel being on the ground. The exact amount of fuel is undetermined.

DPS officials said they will keep the scene secured until investigators with the FAA arrive to the scene to begin their investigation.