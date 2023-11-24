1 dead after motorcycle crash on Federal Road, Houston police investigating

One person is dead after an accident near east Houston on Friday evening.

Houston police responded to a major crash involving a truck and motorcycle on 900 Federal Road around 5:39 p.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

One person was pronounced dead on the scene when officers arrived.

Courtesy of Houston police via Twitter

Authorities have closed Federal Road in both directions at this time.

HPD is investigating to determine what happened.