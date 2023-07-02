1 dead after fiery crash with power pole in north Harris County

A driver is dead after a fiery crash in north Harris County overnight Sunday.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

It happened a little after 2:30 a.m. on Airline and Gulf Bank where deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to a major crash with a vehicle on fire.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Responding officers found an unidentified man inside a pickup truck which was ablaze after they say he hit a power pole. Investigators said the driver ran a red light while heading southbound on Airline and hit another vehicle going eastbound on Gulf Bank.

The sedan driver was not injured but the truck driver's vehicle kept on going before resting south of the intersection.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

It's unclear if speed or alcohol played a factor, but an investigation remains underway.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Hours after the incident, deputies said a woman drove into the crime scene and investigators found she had an open container inside her car. They gave her a field sobriety test, which she failed and was taken into custody.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

We're told she was one of several drivers who tried going through the crime scene.