1 dead after 18-wheeler fire on Hardy Toll Road near Aldine Bender

At least one person has died following an 18-wheeler fire on the Hardy Toll Road, authorities say.

The vehicle fire occurred in the southbound lanes of the toll road near Aldine Bender on Friday morning.

According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority, EMS and the medical examiner confirmed at least one person deceased.

Southbound lanes were closed for hours after the fire was extinguished. The roadway has since reopened.

