1 dead, 3 hurt after pickup truck crashes into tree in Clear Lake

Houston police say a man died and three other people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Clear Lake.

The crash occurred around 1:35 a.m. Thursday near El Dorado and Galveston Road.

According to police, it appears the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on El Dorado when it failed to maintain a single lane, overcorrected and then struck a tree in the center median.

Police say the driver, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

Two men and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but authorities say they are expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.

