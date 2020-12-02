1.4 million COVID-19 vaccines to begin arriving in Texas in two weeks

article

More than 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be sent to Texas in December.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the initial allotment of the vaccines, which are expected to begin arriving in the state the week of Dec. 14.

These vaccines will go to qualifying providers across Texas. They will administer these immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

Health care personnel and frontline workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine. They include staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, emergency medical services, and home health care workers.

The EVAP will continue to make recommendations on how and when to roll out the vaccine to other critical groups.

Advertisement

Additional vaccine allotments may be made later this month for December. Increased allotments are expected in January and the following months.

"The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," said Governor Abbott. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

• Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

• Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

• Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

• Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status, and geography.

• Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

• Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

• Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE