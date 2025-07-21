Diving into contrast therapy at Illuminate Sweat

Contrast therapy is gaining popularity as a holistic approach to wellness, combining physical and mental health benefits through temperature variation.

What is contrast therapy?

Big picture view:

Contrast therapy involves alternating between cold water immersion and traditional sauna heat exposure.

Participants experience a range of temperatures, from a 55-degree cold plunge to a 185-degree sauna, aiming to enhance blood flow, relax muscles and reduce stress levels.

Timeline:

The therapy session typically lasts about an hour, with participants spending one to four minutes in the cold plunge followed by 15 minutes in the sauna. This cycle is repeated multiple times for maximum benefits. You can also spread it out throughout the day. It doesn't have to be done all at once, but the ideal treatment is three times in each modality.

Contrast therapy at Illuminate Sweat

Local perspective:

Illuminate Sweat and Sweat Reset in west Houston offers a unique wellness approach with contrast therapy.

What they're saying:

"I just felt like I had tons of energy, and I was super productive the rest of the day," says one participant.

"It's not as bad actually, I'm kind of surprised," says another participant we talked to.

"I wore a monitor and couldn't believe how many calories I burned in a one-hour contrast therapy session. It's as much as I get during a workout, except I sat down the whole time with this. Going from cold to hot is what taxes the body and helps the benefits," explains owner Colby Gibson.

Contrast therapy benefits

Why you should care:

Contrast therapy offers a unique way to boost mood, increase energy levels, and burn calories, making it an appealing option for those seeking innovative wellness solutions.

By the numbers:

Gibson says participants can burn up to 900 calories in a one-hour session, with heart rates reaching 140-150 during sauna exposure.

What you can do:

It's crucial to consult your doctor before trying contrast therapy, especially if you have health concerns. It's important to know which medical conditions would prevent you from safely doing this, ranging from heart conditions, high blood pressure, circulatory issues, pregnancy, diabetes, to recent injuries, and even more. Again, talk to your doctor before alternating between extreme temperatures.

Dig deeper:

For more information, visit https://www.illuminatesweat.com