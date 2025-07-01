Cancer patient uses sticky notes offer hope to fellow patients

The Brief Neil Erikson left sticky notes all over the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Houston to uplift others. His simple act of kindness created a ripple effect among patients and staff. Fellow patient Abbi Gauna finds encouragement in Neil's messages during her treatment. Hope Lodge provides a supportive community for cancer patients and their families in Houston, providing them a comforting place to stay for free so that they don't have to commute for cancer treatment.



Neil Erikson, battling stage four salivary gland cancer, found solace in writing encouraging messages on sticky notes at Hope Lodge in Houston. These notes have touched the lives of many, including fellow patient Abbi Gauna, who is undergoing treatment for osteosarcoma.

Cancer patient uses sticky notes to spread kindness

The backstory:

Neil began writing sticky notes during his stay at Hope Lodge, where he avoided long commutes to treatment. His notes quickly became a source of positivity for patients and staff alike.

Hope Lodge, operated by the American Cancer Society, offers free lodging and a supportive community for cancer patients and their families. Neil's sticky notes have become a symbol of hope and encouragement within this community.

What they're saying:

"This was one of the darkest moments of my life, and something that could change that in my mind was keeping words of encouragement at the forefront of my brain. It's amazing just how the smallest effort can change a day, the smallest effort can change a life and change an outcome," says Neil Erikson.

"Just hearing those little lift-ups and affirmations can really help, especially when you're not expecting it. It means a lot, because it just shows that someone's doing it from the kindness of their heart, makes it more meaningful," says Abbi Gauna.

"I definitely saw some stickies and I think that's a wonderful thing that he did. It was also uplifting to our staff," says Maggie Williamson, the General Manager of Hope Lodge.

Why you should care:

Neil's story highlights the power of kindness and community support in the fight against cancer, offering inspiration to those facing similar challenges.

Hope Lodge is the largest in the country, providing lodging for 64 families at a time.

Neil's sticky notes demonstrate how small acts of kindness can have a significant impact, fostering a positive mindset and improving outcomes for cancer patients.

Neil's notes continue to inspire patients and staff at Hope Lodge, with Abbi Gauna paying forward the positivity she received.

Dig deeper:

For more information on Hope Lodge and how you can help, visit www.cancer.org/hopelodge