Music helps heal boy from rare condition

The Brief 11-year-old Levi Nieto faced a rare form of autoimmune encephalitis (anti-NMDA receptor) that attacked his brain. Traditional treatments at Texas Children's Hospital reached their limits, prompting doctors to introduce music therapy. Music therapy played a crucial role in Levi's recovery, sparking rapid improvement and helping him regain strength.



When an 11-year-old boy faced a rare form of autoimmune encephalitis that attacked his brain, music therapy played a crucial role in his recovery.

Levi diagnosed with rare condition

Timeline:

Levi got the typical vaccinations for an 11-year-old. Within two hours, he had a seizure and kept suffering seizures for weeks. His condition continued to worsen, until he was nearly paralyzed. It took almost two months of doctor's appointments to figure out it was inflammation in his brain causing the problems. Levi spent three months in the hospital.

What we know:

Levi was diagnosed with a rare form of autoimmune encephalitis known as anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, which caused his immune system to attack his brain. His condition worsened rapidly, leading to a loss of basic functions like talking, eating, and walking.

By the numbers:

Only around 100 people have been diagnosed with this type of autoimmune encephalitis, making it more difficult to find the perfect treatment.

How music therapy helped Levi

Mariel Baird is a neurologic music therapist who worked with Levi and selected meaningful songs to him, including those he played with his praise and worship band.

What they're saying:

"I remember I couldn't move, then get in ambulance and I could hear. Now I feel normal again though," says Levi.

"He started regressing very, very quickly. He stopped responding. He stopped talking, eating, sleeping, walking, using the restroom. Once he started music therapy, I told Mariel this music therapy is what's going to bring my baby back. Of course, I give all glory to God. He was always there with us, never left us," exclaimed Levi's mother, Raquel.

"What's really cool about music is it's something that creates comfort and structure in our brain when there's not any. Music is also globally processed in our brain," says Mariel.

Why you should care:

Levi's story highlights the transformative power of music therapy, offering hope and alternative healing methods for those facing similar medical challenges.

By the numbers:

Levi's heart rate, which would race above 200 beats per minute for hours, settled with the introduction of music therapy, showcasing its calming effect.

Big picture view:

Music therapy is gaining recognition as a valuable tool in medical treatment, providing comfort and structure to patients when traditional methods fall short.

Local perspective:

Texas Children's Hospital is pioneering the use of music therapy, demonstrating its potential to aid recovery in patients with complex medical conditions. They have a state-of-the-art music studio in the hospital that patients can take advantage of, when they get strong enough to leave their hospital room.

What's next:

Levi continues to thrive, earning straight A's and joining his all-star baseball team in the East End Little League. He embraces life with joy, cherishing time with his family and pursuing his passion for music.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about music therapy and its benefits: https://www.texaschildrens.org/departments/child-life-department/music-therapy