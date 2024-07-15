The assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump

Expand / Collapse search

Published  July 15, 2024 11:25pm CDT
The Isiah Factor Uncensored
FOX 26 Houston

Criticism of the Secret Service is ramping up after there was an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. It's mostly centered on the building, where the shooter fired from - a rooftop with a clear line of sight of only 200 yards. Joining the Isiah factor: uncensored to talk about the disbelief and errors surrounding this incident: retired judge Mike Fields, attorney Charles Adams, professor Dr. David Branham, former prosecutor Phil Hilder, and state representative Jolanda Jones.

Watch the full segment in the video above.