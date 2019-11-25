Mission complete: Kevin Kline back in Houston, delivers hope for thousands

The public was invited to attend the Welcome Home of the Delivering Hope Crew on Monday. This was the final step of an emotional journey that has led this Delivering Hope crew 300 miles in nine days across the Alaska Dalton Hwy in the dead of winter to raise awareness and funding for Childhood Cancer.

Here are the facts of the run:

Miles Completed

Kevin solo 239.2 miles

Combine miles with Scott Tyner...all 302

Time Frame

9 days

Dollars Raised

Over $208,000

Medical Updates:

No major issues. Kevin has some leg swelling due to either tendonitis or possible stress fracture that happened during the run. Prior to the run, an MRI showed that he tore an ankle ligament and may require surgery to repair it. A doctor will assess that upon his return to Houston

How is Kevin?

Exhausted, ecstatic that the mission was completed and all of the team came together to make sure that it got done. Personally upset that he couldn't do all of the miles himself as he set out to do but understands and is grateful that sharing the miles with Scott had to be done for the backpack of names of kids cancer warriors to make it to the top of the world.

But this story is about so much more than basic facts, it was an emotional journey for the Delivering Hope crew, traveling the Alaska Dalton Highway in the bitter cold to raise awareness and funding for Childhood Cancer.

All three of their goals were met, to get the backpack of names to the top of the world, to meet the fundraising goal of $200,000+ and to create awareness for the need of better treatments for children with cancer. That's definitely Mission Accomplished.

Kevin Kline began planning the trip last August and started by training in a freezer in his garage.

Following Kevin's run:

Day One Day Three Day Four Day Five Day Six