Delivering Hope: Follow Kevin Kline as he runs Dalton Highway for pediatric cancer research

"The New 93Q's" Kevin Kline is on a mission to bring awareness and raise funds for childhood cancer in an extraordinary way.

Kline is running 300 miles in freezing cold temperatures along the Dalton Highway in Alaska to symbolize what a child goes through fighting cancer and to raise funds for a cure.

The run begins November 16 at the Arctic Circle, mile 115 of the Dalton Highway, and ends in Deadhorse, Alaska on November 24.

In a backpack, he will carry the names of 2,000 courageous cancer warriors along the only highway in the United States that goes above the Arctic Circle to what he calls “the top of the world.”

CLICK HERE to read more about why Kline is running and how he prepared

WATCH PARTIES

You can follow Kline’s journey at watch parties each day of the run. During the watch parties, you can see videos, pictures, and a live Q&A with the team. The watch parties are at different locations each day.

November 16: Beer Market Co. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

November 17: Truck Yard from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

November 18: Cactus Cove from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

November 19: Social Beer Garden from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

November 20: Phoenix on Westheimer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

November 21: Little Woodrow’s 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 22: Canyon Creek from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 23: Pour Behavior from noon until 3 p.m.

Find more information about watch parties and to follow Kline's journey, visit the Delivering Hope Facebook Page or the Delivering Hope Run website.

November 16: Day 1

Kline began his run at 4 a.m. and finished 40 miles!