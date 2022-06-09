How soon is too soon to meet your partner’s kids?

Navigating new relationships is always challenging, but the presence of children requires you to grapple with new and complicated concerns.

As a parent on the dating scene, one of the first major considerations you must contemplate consists of the timing of an introduction between your children and new partner.

RELATED: 5 ways to help kids feel safe in an unsafe world

On social media Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s dating life entered the public conversation, and several media outlets have given the appearance that the influencer couple involved their children shortly after the relationship commenced.

However, the choices of influential people do not always translate to acting in the best interest of the children. For most parents, the decision to acquaint their children with a new partner carries a heavy burden including the uncertainty of how to maneuver if the relationship ends.

Your ex’s wishes concerning your children’s exposure to your significant other and their judgement of the stability of your new relationship at the time of potential introduction should also be of great concern.

While no single formula can be broadly applied to all relationships to determine the appropriate timing, the following five guidelines offer a discussion framework for you and your partner prior to an introduction - which may or may not stand the test of time.

Choose the right timing and setting. Timing is different for everyone, but delaying an introduction for 12 months is a cautious approach which maximizes stability in your children’s lives. The majority of new relationships end within a year, but relationships that survive this length of time show more signs of potential commitment and stability. Prior to an introduction contemplate: the future you foresee with this new mate, measure how well your children have adjusted from your last relationship, and be cognizant of the ages of your children. In order to feel secure, kids need time to emotionally process observing you with someone other than their parent. Choose a neutral relaxed setting to meet the children and keep it simple. Rather than heading to an outing you will enjoy, choose a location best for the children. Being introduced as a close friend is the best way to initially present your new partner. If you’re the new partner, acquiesce yourself to fulfilling second priority to the children. Take a backseat approach, supporting your partner’s effort to nurture and prioritize their relationship with their children. When someone new is introduced, kids may feel competitive, jealous, angry, and abandoned. Your partner must tend to the children’s emotional needs without worrying if you feel ignored or abandoned. Before dating, your partner and their children formed a family bond. While some family dynamics will not include you, remain patient and confer with your partner about your emotions without blaming them or their children. Set realistic expectations. Remember that your affinity for your partner might not be reciprocated by your kids, and they should not feel forced to enjoy their company. This new relationship is a delicate transition for your children. They are more likely to respond positively to your new friend when you allow them to express their feelings. Reinforce the fact that loving someone else does not erase your eternal love for them. Experts advise against blurred boundaries or allowing your friend to spend the night, as this confuses children and may intensify unresolved abandonment issues. If you’re the new partner meeting the children, it’s not your place to parent the kids. No matter how the children react, never attempt to erase or replace their other parent. Accept the supportive role and focus on the children’s interests rather than your own, striving to act as a positive force in their lives. Slower is always better. The number one reason second marriages end is due to challenges with the children. In a new relationship, your children fear losing their bond with you. Understanding their struggle to comprehend the situation improves your capacity to not internalize their reactions. Approximately two years must pass before a partner can assume any traditional parenting role. Dating someone with children requires emotional maturity and capacity to collectively problem-solve without over-reacting or offering uncompromised demands.

Introducing your partner to your children is a big step, so keep it casual. Meeting up at a park on a Saturday morning with coffee and doughnuts is a wonderful way to introduce your children to someone special.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM MARY JO RAPINI

The more secure your relationship with your partner ahead of meeting your children, the greater chance for a successful introduction. Let the kids pace the morning, but usually limiting the interaction to one to two hours works best.