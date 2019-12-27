Damian, 10, hoping for a forever home this holiday season

The holidays can be especially tough for kids in foster care.

There are more than 1,500 kids in need of adoptive homes in the Houston area, and many of them are older children.

Ten-year-old Damian has lived in many houses but has no place to call home.

"My favorite thing to do is play football," he said. "I like to help in the kitchen. I like to cook a lot."

FOX 26 anchor Sally MacDonald met him at NRG Stadium, where he got to just be a kid for once. He's spent most of his life in the foster care system.

"He's experienced tons of trauma in his short life, and we at Depelchin just want to change the trajectory of his life and hope for a better outcome for him," said Atasha Kelley-Harris with Depelchin Children's Center.

Depelchin Children's Center is the charity partner of the Texas Bowl, so they surprised Damian with tickets to Friday's game! Damian even got to meet Texans superstar JJ Watt.

"He gave me a football with his signature on it," said Damian. "He signed my jersey."

While that would be high on any kid's wish list, what Damian really wants is something no child should have to long for: a permanent family.

"I want a family that takes good care of me, helps me with my homework, go outside and play football with me."

If you're interested in adopting Damian or any other child, email: gettingstarted@depelchin.org.

