Our FOX Family Feast continues as we count down to Thanksgiving and share ideas for your holiday spread.

Sally MacDonald shares a recipe for pumpkin brownies. Here’s how you can make them at home.

Recipe

3/4 c flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 c melted butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 eggs

1/4 c cocoa powder

1/2 c semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 c pumpkin puree

3/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Grease 8x8 pan

Stir flour, baking powder and salt.

In a separate bowl, stir melted butter, sugar, vanilla, eggs. Combine wet and dry ingredients.

Divide batter between two bowls.

Stir cocoa powder and chocolate chips in one.

Stir pumpkin and spices in the other.

Layer chocolate and pumpkin batter and drag a knife through it to create a swirl.

Bake at 350 for 45-50 minutes or until done!