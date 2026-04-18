Checking out Granger's | Foodies & Friends

Located in the heart of Houston's Museum District at 1200 Binz, Granger's is "casual-yet-upscale." The restaurant serves as a sophisticated addition to the neighborhood, with a stunning interior, accented with brass and vibrant Tiffany blue that Katie Stone would like to incorporate into her own home.

There's also a large patio shaded by tall oak trees, perfect for al fresco dining in Houston's brief springtime temperatures.

At the culinary helm is Executive Chef Manny Velasquez, who brings decades of high-level experience from esteemed kitchens like the original Houston’s, various Landry’s concepts, and the Cheesecake Factory. Chef Velasquez has crafted a menu that celebrates classic American fare with a focus on consistent quality and approachable prices.

The menu itself is a tribute to Gulf Coast flavors and American staples, ranging from Gulf oysters to steaks. Signature dishes under Chef Velasquez's direction include the Texas Redfish Pontchartrain, crab hush puppies, and an off-menu "Baller Board" for those looking to splurge on a selection of filet mignon, rib-eye, and New York strip.

The upcoming wine event is the "Year of the Horse" Wine Dinner on Thursday, April 23.

Chef Manny will be preparing a 5-course dinner paired with wines from Black Stallion Estate Winery Cost is $110 per person (plus tax and gratuity.)

Call the restaurant for additional information at 713-529-1444.

Discover more about Houston restaurants and their chefs -watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the Houston Restaurant Weeks YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston and support local restaurants. She created Houton Restaurant Week in 2003, which has now expanded to a four-week-long dining experience. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Her final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name. Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, created The Cleverley Stone Foundation to continue her mother’s mission and legacy.

Houston Restaurant Weeks takes place from August 1 through Labor Day every year.

Eat Drink HTX is a two-week-long charity dining event in February, developed for casual and fast casual restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops & food trucks.

Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX are the largest annual fundraisers for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.