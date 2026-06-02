Shelter-in-place issued for neighborhood in La Marque due to major natural gas leak

The Brief A shelter-in-place has been issued for an area in La Marque due to a major gas leak, officials said. According to the La Marque Fire Department, the major natural gas leak is in the area of Duroux. Authorities are asking residents and businesses in the immediate area to shelter-in-place until further notice.



A shelter-in-place has been issued for a neighborhood in La Marque due to a major gas leak, officials said.

La Marque shelter-in-place: Order issued for Duroux following major gas leak

What we know:

According to the La Marque Fire Department, the major natural gas leak is in the area of Duroux.

Officials said for public safety, Duroux is closed at the Circle Drive and McKinney Extension, affecting the 300-500 block of Duroux.

Photo courtesy: La Marque Fire Department

Authorities are asking residents and businesses in the immediate area to shelter-in-place until further notice.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say how long the shelter-in-place may last.

What you can do:

Officials are asking residents and businesses in the area to do the following:

Remain indoors

Keep doors and windows closed

Turn off air conditioners and ventilation systems if possible

Avoid the area and do not attempt to drive around road closures.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel on scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.