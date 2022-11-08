Numerous voting locations reporting paper missing in Houston-area

article

As voters head to the polls on this Election Day, FOX 26 is your station for the latest on everything going on at the polls.

According to a FOX 26 contributor, several locations are reporting paper missing that is used to print out the results after you complete your voting electronically.

Those locations include the following:

- Salyards

- West University Community Center

- River Oaks Recreation Center

- Hamilton Middle School

- St. Martin's

- Northgate Crossing Elementary

- City of Spring Valley City Hall

- Atascocita Middle School

- James E. Taylor

- Lakeshore Elementary

- Creekside Park Junior High

- Eighth Church of Christ Scientist

We're told that some of the locations have since been restocked, but some voters were sent to other locations due to the shortage.

