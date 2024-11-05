Dan Crenshaw reelected to US House Representatives for District 2

The Brief Dan Crenshaw wins reelection in his race against Democrat Peter Filler. Crenshaw has represented Texas' 2nd congressional district since 2019. Prior to running for public office, Crenshaw was a member of the US Navy SEALs.



Incumbent US Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) has won reelection against his challenger, Democrat Peter Filler.

Crenshaw has represented Texas' 2nd congressional district since 2019.

Prior to running for public office, Crenshaw was a member of SEAL Team 3 in the United States Navy.

He lost his right eye in 2012 while in Afghanistan.

Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, arrives for the House Republican leadership elections forum in the Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Crenshaw has served in the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Energy and Commerce Committee.

District 2 includes parts of northeast Harris County and southeast Montgomery County, which includes communities like Atascocita, The Woodlands, New Caney and Porter.

