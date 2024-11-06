How Southeast Texas voted in Cruz-Allred race vs. past Senate races

The Brief Cruz was reelected to the U.S. Senate following a victory over Colin Allred Cruz outperformed President-Elect Donald Trump in Fort Bend County. Cruz's performance improved in Harris and Fort Bend counties compared to 2018.



Ted Cruz won reelection to the U.S. Senate Tuesday night, dispatching Democratic challenger Colin Allred.

While Cruz would eventually claim a nearly 9-point victory in the statewide results, it still was less than Donald Trump's margin of victory in the state.

The President-elect carried the Lone Star State by nearly 14 points en route to winning Tuesday's presidential election.

In Southeast Texas, Cruz outperformed Trump in Fort Bend County. He lagged behind the president-elect in Harris and Montgomery counties.

Cruz also fared better in Harris and Fort Bend counties compared to his 2018 reelection campaign against Beto O'Rourke.

Cruz picked up 2 points in Harris County and 6 in Fort Bend County compared to 2018. He lost three points in Montgomery County.

He outperformed Sen. John Cornyn in Fort Bend County compared to Cornyn's 2020 reelection campaign, though his numbers trailed in the other two counties.

Cornyn outperformed Trump in all three counties during the 2020 election.