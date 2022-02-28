2022 Texas Primary Election Day: What's on the ballot and where to vote
Today is the 2022 Texas Primary Election. Voters across the state are heading to the polls to select the candidates they want to represent their party in the November general election.
2022 Texas Primary Election: What you need to know to be able to vote today
Texans will be voting on statewide and local races, ranging from the state governor to their district judges.
Here's a quick look at who will be on the Texas ballot for statewide races:
Statewide offices
The statewide positions on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, and railroad commissioner.
For more on what they do and key facts about these races, click here.
Governor
Republican candidates:
- Greg Abbott (incumbent)
- Paul Belew
- Danny Harrison
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Don Huffines
- Rick Perry*
- Chad Prather
- Allen West
*This Rick Perry is not the former Texas governor.
Democratic candidates:
- Beto O'Rourke
- Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez
- Michael Cooper
- Joy Diaz
- Rich Wakeland
LEARN ALL ABOUT THE CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR TEXAS GOVERNOR
Lieutenant Governor
Republican candidates:
Democratic candidates:
Attorney General
Republican candidates:
- Ken Paxton (incumbent)
- George P. Bush
- Louie Gohmert
- Eva Guzman
Democratic candidates:
- Mike Fields
- Rochelle Garza
- Joe Jaworski
- Lee Merritt
- S. "T-Bone" Raynor
LEARN ALL ABOUT THE CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL
Land Commissioner
Democratic candidates:
Republican candidates:
Agriculture Commissioner
Republican candidates:
- Sid Miller (incumbent)
- Carey A. Counsil
- James White
Democratic candidates:
Comptroller
Republican candidates:
- Glenn Hegar (incumbent)
- Mark V. Goloby
Democratic candidates:
Railroad Commissioner
Republican candidates:
- Wayne Christian (incumbent)
- Tom Slocum Jr.
- Sarah Stogner
- Marvin "Sarge" Summers
- Dawayne Tipton
Democratic candidates:
Harris County Judge 2022 Primary Election: A look at who's running
Harris County Criminal District Judges on 2022 Texas Primary Election ballot
Texas Primary Election Results
To get the latest Texas Election Results for the Primary, bookmark fox26houston.com/election and see live results as Texas polling places close on Election Day.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE 2022 TEXAS PRIMARY ELECTION
Find your county polling places and sample ballots below:
Austin County
More on elections in Austin County
Brazoria County
More on elections in Brazoria County
Chambers County
More on elections in Chambers County
Colorado County
More on elections in Chambers County
Fort Bend County
Interactive Election Day Site Map
More on elections in Fort Bend County
Grimes County
Election Day Polling Locations Map
More on elections in Grimes County
Galveston County
More on elections in Galveston County
Harris County
Voting Locations Map with real-time wait times
More on elections in Harris County
Jackson County
Samle Ballots and more on elections in Jackson County
Liberty County
Polling Places & Sample Ballots
More on elections in Liberty County
Matagorda County
Election Day Polling Locations
More on elections in Matagorda County
Montgomery County
Election Day Polling Locations
More on elections in Montgomery County
Polk County
Democratic Sample Ballots - Pct. 1-22
Republican Sample Ballots - Pct. 1-22
More on elections in Polk County
San Jacinto
Republican Sample Ballot - Pct 1
Republican Sample Ballot - Pct 2
Republican Sample Ballot - Pct 3
Republican Sample Ballot - Pct 4
More on elections in San Jacinto County
Waller County
More on elections in Waller County
Washington County
More on elections in Washington County
Walker County
Polling Places & Sample Ballots
More on elections in Walker County
Wharton County
Republican Sample Ballot - Pct 1
Republican Sample Ballot - Pct 2
Republican Sample Ballot - Pct 3
Republican Sample Ballot - Pct 4
Advertisement