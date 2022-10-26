Who gets elected this November depends on who votes - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

Updated October 27, 2022 7:16AM
What's Your Point?
The panel discusses voter apathy, the issues voters care about and what might make more people show up at the polls.

Turnout. 

 As in almost all elections, what happens on November 8th - will depend on how many voters feel strongly enough to invest the necessary time and energy to cast a ballot.

 The challenge for both candidates and political parties - mobilizing more Texans sympathetic to their platform - then the opposition can energize in support of theirs.

 To win in Harris County and statewide - democrats need a healthy African-American turnout while also capturing more than 60 percent of the Hispanic vote.

 That's a "tall order"....made even "taller" by the recent revelation - that only one out of ten Americans believe our democracy is working well.

Is that a recipe for voter apathy?I