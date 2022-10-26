Who gets elected this November depends on who votes - What's Your Point?

Turnout.

As in almost all elections, what happens on November 8th - will depend on how many voters feel strongly enough to invest the necessary time and energy to cast a ballot.

The challenge for both candidates and political parties - mobilizing more Texans sympathetic to their platform - then the opposition can energize in support of theirs.

To win in Harris County and statewide - democrats need a healthy African-American turnout while also capturing more than 60 percent of the Hispanic vote.

That's a "tall order"....made even "taller" by the recent revelation - that only one out of ten Americans believe our democracy is working well.

Is that a recipe for voter apathy?I