Expand / Collapse search

What's Your Point discusses the fate of Rodney Reed

Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Rodney Reed stay of execution

The WYP panel discusses the Rodney Reed case and the stay of execution that came down this week.

HOUSTON - This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney;  and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator, and radio host; react to the stay of execution for Rodney Reed.

The case of Rodney Reed has drawn a national outcry. Many demanding a reprieve from the death chamber, and review of the facts. 

A Texas state appeals court providing temporary relief to Reed, his family and supporters Friday afternoon by granting a stay of execution.

Reed was convicted of the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites near Bastrop, Texas. 

Evidence has emerged casting significant doubt on the certainty of Reed’s guilt – including an alleged jailhouse confession by the victim’s fiancé, forensic analysis dramatically altering the time of death, and a murder weapon that was never tested for traces of DNA.

While prosecutors remain convinced Reed is, in fact, a murderer, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has also recommended a 120 day reprieve.

Rodney Reed is maintaining his innocence from behind bars in Livingston, Texas. His November 20th execution date has been canceled.