What's Your Point discusses the fate of Rodney Reed

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator, and radio host; react to the stay of execution for Rodney Reed.

The case of Rodney Reed has drawn a national outcry. Many demanding a reprieve from the death chamber, and review of the facts.

A Texas state appeals court providing temporary relief to Reed, his family and supporters Friday afternoon by granting a stay of execution.

Reed was convicted of the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites near Bastrop, Texas.

Evidence has emerged casting significant doubt on the certainty of Reed’s guilt – including an alleged jailhouse confession by the victim’s fiancé, forensic analysis dramatically altering the time of death, and a murder weapon that was never tested for traces of DNA.

While prosecutors remain convinced Reed is, in fact, a murderer, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has also recommended a 120 day reprieve.

Rodney Reed is maintaining his innocence from behind bars in Livingston, Texas. His November 20th execution date has been canceled.