Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is the "firsts" lady - What's Your Point?

Senator Kamal Harris breaks not one but three glass ceilings, as the first woman, the first Black, and the first South Asian American Vice President-Elect.

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Chris Tritico, a senior legal analyst at FOX 26 join Greg Groogan to talk about the history-making election.

