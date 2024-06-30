Unpacking the first presidential debate - What's Your Point?

A small sampling of this week's presidential debate - during which the incumbent, Joe Biden, triggered full-blown panic within his Democratic party by delivering an unmistakable, cringe-worthy demonstration of his physical and mental frailty.

It was not just a bad night on the debate platform...it was, for millions of Americans, "confirmation" of what many had witnessed over the past year in a string of lapses and gaffes by the 81-year-old whose physical and mental capacity is clearly in "decline."

It mattered a lot less than it should have, that former president Donald Trump made at least two dozen demonstrably false claims - because the eclipsing headline of the night was Joe Biden’s fitness to lead during the rest of term - and potentially, the four years to come.

Former President Trump just flat wrong on the late term abortion claim.... and... as it turns out, wrong on many more assertions made in this debate - a debate in which he could have easily coasted - on the strength of his superior vigor and his opponent's clearly fragile condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

President Biden also made "plenty" of false and easily refutable statements.

The sad fact is we could spend the rest of the hour unwinding the misrepresentation - so I’ll just ask - what did you find most egregious?

There have been many young women murdered by the same people he allows to come across our border. We have a border that's the most dangerous place anywhere in the world, considered the most dangerous place anywhere in the world. And he opened it up and these killers are coming into our country. — Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump hammering away at an area of extreme vulnerability for the current resident of the white house given the millions of unvetted immigrants granted entry over the past three and a half years.

Did you hear anything resembling an effective rebuttal from President Biden?