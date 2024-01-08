Trump banned on primary ballots in 2 states- What's Your Poimt?

"Mr. Trump engaged in insurrection and therefore is disqualified."

Maine’s Secretary of State announced her decision to bar former president Donald Trump from that state's presidential ballot - citing section three of the 14th amendment.

Maine joined Colorado in excluding the republican frontrunner, despite the fact that Trump has not been convicted of crimes related to the January 6th capitol riot.

Both decisions have been appealed, and it's likely the U.S. Supreme Court will be compelled to settle the issue.