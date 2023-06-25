Texas Senate sets rules for Paxton impeachment trial - What's Your Point?

The historic impeachment trial of suspended Texas attorney general Ken Paxton will begin September 5th.

Our state's highest-ranking law enforcement officer faces a reckoning on charges of abuse of power, bribery, and retaliation...among others.

Members of the Texas Senate approved guidelines for the trial which will limit both defense and prosecution to roughly a week each to make the case for conviction or acquittal.

Citing an obvious "conflict of interest", members of the upper chamber denied the Attorney General's wife, State Senator Angela Paxton the opportunity to vote on her husband's guilt or innocence...although she will be required to attend... as will Paxton himself.