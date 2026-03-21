Man found shot in chest in parking lot along Gulf Freeway

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The Brief Houston police are investigating after man was found shot in the chest in a parking lot along the Gulf Freeway early Saturday morning. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators believe the shooting happened at another location.



Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot in the chest in a parking lot along the Gulf Freeway early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 11400 block of Gulf Freeway around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting call. Arriving officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Houston police Lt. Ali said officers applied chest seals to the man before he was taken to the hospital. The man's condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe the shooting happened at a different location from where the man was found.

Ali said the investigation is being handled by their major assaults division.