Fort Bend County Judge KP George found guilty on money laundering charges

The Brief Fort Bend County Judge KP George has been found guilty on two charges of money laundering. He could face two to 10 years in prison. George has elected the judge to determine his sentencing. George's removal from office will reportedly happen after he is sentenced.



A Fort Bend County jury has found current County Judge KP George guilty on two charges of money laundering. He could face two to 10 years in prison.

Judge KP George found guilty

What's next:

KP George has elected the judge to determine his sentencing.

Prosecutors and defense have agreed to start George's punishment phase on June 16.

George is being taken into custody on a $20,000 bond: $10,000 for each laundering charge. He also had to surrender his US passport.

District attorneys in the courtroom tell FOX 26 that, according to law, KP George is to be removed from office upon conviction. However, George's official removal will not happen until after he's officially sentenced. Fort Bend County commissioners can then split George's responsibilities, or have someone fill in as interim.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy said in a statement that all commissioners will meet on Thursday "to determine next steps for the leadership of our county."

Previous coverage

Closing arguments wrapped on Thursday for the county judge's money laundering trial. George did not testify during the trial.

Before arguments began, the judge reviewed the charge with the jury just before noon.

George had pleaded not guilty to the money laundering charges. Jurors were told that they could find him guilty of that third-degree charge or consider a lesser charge of a state jail felony.

The judge also walked jurors through the legal definitions of money laundering and the standards they must use during deliberations.

Prosecutors: ‘Hold them accountable’

What they're saying:

During closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors it was their responsibility to hold George accountable for what they described as repeated misrepresentation of campaign finances.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Peterson argued George "kept lying" in multiple campaign finance reports and used campaign funds for personal benefit.

Prosecutors pointed to:

Campaign money allegedly transferred into personal accounts

Purchases including car payments and other personal expenses

Financial activity involving out-of-state transactions, including accounts tied to Delaware and communications linked to Massachusetts

The state also argued George opened a personal savings account after a 2019 fundraiser, suggesting he anticipated incoming campaign funds. Peterson referenced testimony from a Texas Ethics Commission representative, saying candidates are required to accurately report all financial activity over time.

Prosecutors dismissed claims the case is politically motivated and told jurors the evidence shows George took more money than he was entitled to and used campaign funds for personal expenses over several years.

Defense: ‘Incomplete picture’

The other side:

The defense pushed back, arguing the state’s case is built on incomplete records and incorrect assumptions.

Defense attorneys told jurors:

The case represents government overreach, not criminal behavior

There is no evidence George used illegal money

The state failed to prove intent to commit fraud, which is required for conviction

They emphasized that under Texas Ethics Commission rules, candidates can legally loan money to their campaigns and repay themselves.

The defense also argued that:

Key financial records from prior campaigns were never reviewed

Investigators focused too narrowly on select reports instead of the full financial history

Their election law expert, testified he has never seen a money laundering case based on campaign finance reports in nearly 40 years

Attorneys also challenged how certain transactions were categorized — especially credit card expenses — saying there was no way to determine whether they were personal or campaign-related without itemized records.

They argued that George did not try to hide money, pointing out funds were moved into accounts in his own name, not concealed.

The defense told jurors the investigation "left out critical information" and ultimately failed to prove a crime.

What were the initial accusations against KP George?

The backstory:

Court documents from prosecutors alleged George lied under oath about how much money he had in his campaign account. They went on to claim he transferred money from his campaign account to his personal account.

Records also claimed George engaged in a scheme to defraud campaign donors and obtain money using fraudulent pretenses. Prosecutors allege he accepted thousands of dollars in campaign contributions he used to personally enrich himself.