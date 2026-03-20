Experimental cell therapy keeps Houston father of 3 diagnosed with aggressive malignant tumor alive

The Brief Glioblastoma, the most common malignant brain tumor, is among the deadliest cancers, with most patients facing extremely short survival timelines. A Houston patient diagnosed in late 2024 is defying expectations after undergoing an experimental, personalized cell therapy at UT Health. Early trial results show promise, with about 88% of participants still alive after one year, offering new hope for future GBM treatment.



Glioblastoma or GBM is the most common malignant brain tumor. GBM and pancreatic cancer are the two cancers patients die the soonest.

What they're saying:

"Ted Kennedy, for example, died of GBM. John McClain died of GBM and Joe Biden's son died of GBM," said Jay-Jiguang Zhu, MD, PhD professor at UT Health Houston.

Jeremy Herschaft was diagnosed with GBM in December 2024. He wasn't given much time.

"No, I wasn't," he said. "It was a surreal experience. I'm grateful to be here 15 months after my diagnosis. Just yesterday, I crossed 550 miles running."

Jeremy took part in an experimental cell therapy at UT Health Houston.

It's created from the patient's own tumor. The therapy trains the immune system to recognize and attack the cancer.

"This is the way to do this," said Niltin Tandon. professor and VP of Neurosciences McGovern Medical School at UT Health. "Exposing the patients own immune system to these tumor cells is the way to do it, and we are so excited this is actually happening."

Jeremy isn't cured but says he'd likely be dead if he hadn't chosen to do the experimental therapy.

"In this trial, so far, the patients in Phase 1 group, about 88% are still living at the 12-month mark," Zhu said.

"I'm just humbled that I was chosen through faith to make it this far," said Jeremy. " Even if I only have a short time, what's amazing is my data can maybe help someone else. Isn't that beautiful?"

More information:

For more information about the company the drug is from, click here.