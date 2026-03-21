Houston police shut down after-hours club after neighbor complaints

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The Brief Houston police raided an after-hours club operating without a permit Saturday morning. Police said neighbors had been complaining about crime and disturbances in the area near the 6500 block of Laura Koppe Road. One person was taken into custody, his identity and what charges he might face were not released.



Houston police said one person was arrested after they raided an after-hours club on the city's northeast side Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police said between 75 and 90 people were at the location in the 6500 block of Laura Koppe Road when they arrived.

Officers said the people tried to run inside the building and officers executed a search warrant on the building.

Capt. Jonathan French said neighbors had been complaining about crime and disturbances related to the club's operation.

What they're saying:

"The citizens of this northeast area, of this neighborhood in particular, are tired of the late nights, they're tired of the screeching tires, they're tired of gunshots happening, crime and other related incidents that happen because of these late-night clubs that are operating without a permit," French said.

What we don't know:

The name of the person arrested and what charges they might face were not released.