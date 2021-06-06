Expand / Collapse search

Texas legislators passed some bills improving the power grid, but will it prevent another black out?

What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - For those millions of Texans who found themselves shivering in the dark for a deadly February week - the legislature had no higher priority than to assure - through multiple measures - that a similar avoidable disaster - would never happen again.
Highly regarded energy author Robert Bryce - no stranger to this program - has been following the outcome closely.
 

The Texas power grid

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! Greg Groogan talks with energy industry author and analyst Robert Bryce about the Texas power grid and the 87th Legislature.

We heard it from all our state leaders - "never again" - never again will the lone star state's power grid get blind-sided by a ferocious winter storm, leaving Texans to face deadly cold and darkness.
 Do you have confidence our leaders got the job done? 

Senate Bill 3 would require infrastructure upgrades to prepare for extreme weather. It also aims to improve the state's electricity supply chain and creates a statewide emergency alert system. 
Lawmakers also approved legislation to overhaul the ERCOT board, expand the Public Utility Commission to five members, from three, and ban Griddy-type retail plans that left some Texans with bills as high as $5,000. 
 

Texas power grid and legislation

The WYP panel sounds off on the progress and pitfalls the Texas Legislature made this session in protecting citizens against extremes in weather and power outages.