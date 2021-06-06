For those millions of Texans who found themselves shivering in the dark for a deadly February week - the legislature had no higher priority than to assure - through multiple measures - that a similar avoidable disaster - would never happen again.

Highly regarded energy author Robert Bryce - no stranger to this program - has been following the outcome closely.



"In my view, the legislature wasted, wasted a lot of time on this voting rights silliness and did not pay enough attention to the business of the people of Texas and it's deeply unfortunate.

This is a critical issue for Texas. The electric grid is the mother network It's the network on which all of modern society depends and we assume its robustness at our peril. It is a very fragile network and we have to get it right." — Robert Bryce, Energy Industry author, and analyst

We heard it from all our state leaders - "never again" - never again will the lone star state's power grid get blind-sided by a ferocious winter storm, leaving Texans to face deadly cold and darkness.

Do you have confidence our leaders got the job done?

Senate Bill 3 would require infrastructure upgrades to prepare for extreme weather. It also aims to improve the state's electricity supply chain and creates a statewide emergency alert system.

Lawmakers also approved legislation to overhaul the ERCOT board, expand the Public Utility Commission to five members, from three, and ban Griddy-type retail plans that left some Texans with bills as high as $5,000.

