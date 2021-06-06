Texas legislators passed some bills improving the power grid, but will it prevent another black out?
HOUSTON - For those millions of Texans who found themselves shivering in the dark for a deadly February week - the legislature had no higher priority than to assure - through multiple measures - that a similar avoidable disaster - would never happen again.
Highly regarded energy author Robert Bryce - no stranger to this program - has been following the outcome closely.
We heard it from all our state leaders - "never again" - never again will the lone star state's power grid get blind-sided by a ferocious winter storm, leaving Texans to face deadly cold and darkness.
Do you have confidence our leaders got the job done?
Senate Bill 3 would require infrastructure upgrades to prepare for extreme weather. It also aims to improve the state's electricity supply chain and creates a statewide emergency alert system.
Lawmakers also approved legislation to overhaul the ERCOT board, expand the Public Utility Commission to five members, from three, and ban Griddy-type retail plans that left some Texans with bills as high as $5,000.
