"I usually work 12-hour days and most weekends. The number of tasks teachers are required and expected to do in a day is astronomical and astronomically unsustainable if you talk to any K -12 teacher in this state." — Melina Recio, Texas teacher



High school English teacher Melina Recio explains to state lawmakers, in no uncertain terms, why there's an ongoing exodus of instructors from Texas classrooms.

Recio and hundreds of thousands of other teachers are seeking not just substantially higher pay....but also benefits like subsidized child care and health insurance along with more respect for the vast amount of time they spend helping kids learn.

With a shortage of teachers statewide that's growing worse... and a surplus of money in Austin - the case for better compensation is pretty convincing.

