Teachers should "educate, not indoctrinate" Texas bills challenge critical race theory - What's Your Point?

Back to the Texas legislature, where state lawmakers are on the cusp of banning instruction of critical race theory in our public schools.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, critical race theory examines issues like "white privilege" and social inequity, both past and present.

Supporters of the restriction, say critical race theory exacerbates and inflames racial division and distracts students and teachers from more important academic fundamentals.

Opponents of the ban say outlawing or even suppressing classroom conversations involving inequities between races ignores reality, and handicaps the ability of instructors to connect with students on important subject matters

Conservatives say they want Texas teachers to "educate" not "indoctrinate".

