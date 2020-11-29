Rep. Dade Phelan says he's the next speaker of the Texas House - What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

In the arm twisting, horse-trading, honey talking, back-room dealing, popularity contest that is a race to be speaker of the Texas House, Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan has accumulated more than enough support to take the gavel of power.

This week's panel, Mark Jones, Rice University political analyst, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Councilmember, Charles Blain, founder of Urban reform, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Jasper Scherer, Houston Chronicle political reporter join host Greg Groogan to discuss what Phelan's ascension to the "big three" of Texas government means for the turbulent session to come.

