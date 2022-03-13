Race for Texas Governor is on - What's Your Point?

At the top of Texas ballots come November will be the marquee battle for governor.

Two-term Republican incumbent Greg Abbott coasted to his party's nomination with much of his $50 million "war chest" intact along with a statewide power grid that managed to survive the hardest days of this winter without collapsing.

EXCLUSIVE: One on one with Beto O'Rourke m, Texas gubernatorial candidate

Abbott will face Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman who energized Texas Democrats back in 2018 during a failed, but extremely consequential senate run that catapulted dozens of down-ballot progressives into office across the state.

Does this "2022" version of O’Rourke, knocked up by a short-lived presidential bid have "the stuff" to fuel a serious challenge to Abbott?

