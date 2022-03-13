Expand / Collapse search

Race for Texas Governor is on - What's Your Point?

The Race for Texas Governor

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! A special panel of political analysts join Greg Groogan to discuss the 2022 Texas Governor's race.

HOUSTON - At the top of Texas ballots come November will be the marquee battle for governor.

Two-term Republican incumbent Greg Abbott coasted to his party's nomination with much of his $50 million "war chest" intact along with a statewide power grid that managed to survive the hardest days of this winter without collapsing.

Abbott will face Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman who energized Texas Democrats back in 2018 during a failed, but extremely consequential senate run that catapulted dozens of down-ballot progressives into office across the state.

 Does this "2022" version of O’Rourke, knocked up by a short-lived presidential bid have "the stuff" to fuel a serious challenge to Abbott? 

