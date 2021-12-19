One on one with Beto O'Rourke m, Texas gubernatorial candidate - What's Your Point?

Former Congressman and Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is convinced a majority of Texans are ready for a new inhabitant at the governor's mansion, and he's offering himself as an option.

With the intention of igniting the kind of progressive enthusiasm which accompanied his close, but failed senatorial campaign - O’Rourke is busy logging lots of miles across the lone star state - making his case.

Other Democratic primary candidates for Texas Governor include Inno Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz, Jack Daniel Foster, Jr., Deirdre Gilbert, Star Locke, and Rich Wakeland.

