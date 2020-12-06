President Trump continues to claim presidential election was rigged - What's Your Point?

33 days have passed since the November 3rd general election and President Donald Trump continues to claim the balloting in many states was rigged and a second term in office for his administration is in the process of being stolen.

That claim, yet to be proven in a court of law, became more doubtful this week as President Trump's own Attorney General William Barr announced the Justice Department had thus far uncovered no evidence of fraud that would alter the outcome of the election.

As more and more Republican leaders acknowledged the Biden victory and urged a peaceful transition, the president-elect set about the process of assembling a new administration.



This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, legal analyst and Houston attorney, Tony Diaz, writer educator and host of Latino News and Politics (KPFT). Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, joins Greg Groogan in a discussion of President Trump's refusal to concede the election to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Associated Press December 5, 2020 - California certified its presidential election Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s formal approval of Biden’s win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, according to a tally by The Associated Press. That’s just over the 270 threshold for victory.

These steps in the election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a U.S. president have drawn new scrutiny this year as President Donald Trump continues to deny Biden’s victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalized.