Pollard gets a swift response from Whitmire at city council meeting

By
Published  June 2, 2024 12:24pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Criticism from Council member Edward Pollard gets quicl reaction from Mayor Whitmire

At this week's city council meeting ( May 29,2024) City Council member Edward Pollard very publicly criticized a statement made by Mayor Whitmire, and drew a quick reaction from the Mayor.

HOUSTON - At city hall this week, Council member Edward Pollard very publicly criticized a published statement made by Mayor John Whitmire regarding residents in the Gulfton area.

If by suggesting the mayor's language was somehow bigoted,  Pollard intended to pick a fight - he succeeded.

This is hardly the first-time Pollard has publicly battled Mayor Whitmire....it, is however, the first time I can recall. he's alleged any degree of racial "slight" or prejudice. 