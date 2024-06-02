Pollard gets a swift response from Whitmire at city council meeting
HOUSTON - At city hall this week, Council member Edward Pollard very publicly criticized a published statement made by Mayor John Whitmire regarding residents in the Gulfton area.
If by suggesting the mayor's language was somehow bigoted, Pollard intended to pick a fight - he succeeded.
This is hardly the first-time Pollard has publicly battled Mayor Whitmire....it, is however, the first time I can recall. he's alleged any degree of racial "slight" or prejudice.