Pollard gets a swift response from Whitmire at city council meeting

At city hall this week, Council member Edward Pollard very publicly criticized a published statement made by Mayor John Whitmire regarding residents in the Gulfton area.

"What hurt me about that, is we are making generalizations about a community that is extremely diverse." — Edward Pollard - Houston City Council District J

If by suggesting the mayor's language was somehow bigoted, Pollard intended to pick a fight - he succeeded.

" if you want to use misrepresentations for your political purposes, have at it." — John Whitmire Mayor City of Houston

This is hardly the first-time Pollard has publicly battled Mayor Whitmire....it, is however, the first time I can recall. he's alleged any degree of racial "slight" or prejudice.