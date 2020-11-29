Politicians pick their voters as district boundaries are designed - What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

If all the challenges facing the 87th texas legislature weren't enough, lawmakers will also tackle the process of drawing new political boundaries for the coming decade.

"It's a nasty game that goes back and forth." — Charles Blain, Urban Reform

If manipulated unfairly by the party with the upper hand these lines on a map can expand and perpetuate power and leave entire communities with little voice or influence as politicians pick their voters and not the other way around.

"You're going to see the Democrats and Rpublicans comingtogehter to make sute they protect themselves. This is not something that's going to be imposed on the Democrats." — Steve Toth, Texas State Representative

Texas Democrats had dearly hoped to have a better seat at the redistricting table, but that evaporated on November 3rd when they failed to flip the Texas House.



"Republicans are in the driver' s seat." — Mark Jones, Rice University political analyst

This week's panel, Mark Jones, Rice University political analyst, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Councilmember, Charles Blain, founder of Urban reform, Bill King, businessman, and columnist, Jasper Scherer, Houston Chronicle political reporter join host Greg Groogan to talk about the future of state and national district lines.

