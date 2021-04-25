Police reform in Houston - What's Your Point?

335 days have come and gone since the killing of George Floyd...and while our mayor Sylvester turner's policing task force has submitted more than 100 proposed reforms, the Houston City Council has yet to cast a vote on any of them.

Asked about the delay, Mayor Turner offered this response:

"Immediately after the burial of George Floyd you know I signed the executive order, the executive order that said no to chokeholds in the city of Houston. They are still debating that in DC." — Mayor Sylvester Turner

The fact is, the vast majority of the task force recommendations remain unadopted as we approach the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

We hear there will be some announcement from city hall this coming week, but frankly, activists have charged the mayor with dragging his feet and more than a few on the council are privately losing patience.