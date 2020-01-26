Expand / Collapse search

Parents pull child from baseball team because coach is a Trump supporter- What's Your Point?

Parents pull child from team after learning coach's political views

The WYP panel shares their thoughts about parents who pulled their child from a baseball team after learning the coach was a Trump supporter.

HOUSTON - This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant;; Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law join Greg Groogan in a brief discussion about politics dividing the country as former MLB player Aubrey Huff tweets that a parent pulled their son off a team he was coaching because he supports President Trump.