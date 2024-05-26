Expand / Collapse search
One Texas House District runoff could change the face of Texas politics

By
Published  May 26, 2024 1:03pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON -   Some hefty decisions on the ballot Tuesday may very well alter the Texas political landscape and the future course of publicly funded education in the Lone Star State.

 First - House Speaker Dade Phelan is fighting for political survival in his southeast Texas home district - where bitter republican rivals Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton and other forces of the hard right are looking to engineer his permanent ouster from power.

 Here's our learned friend Dr. Mark Jones with the breakdown.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan in countdown to the primary runoff

Texas Rep Dade Phelan's opponent David Covey has been endorsed by Donald Trump, Ken Paton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, but in these final days before the election Phelan has been surrounded by the "Texas Old Guard" Republicans including Karl Rove and former governor Rick Perry. There's more at stake here than a seat in the Texas House.

 Also at stake Tuesday, 4 state house seats heavily targeted by Governor Abbott - which, once obtained, will give him the votes needed to cram through "school choice" when the legislature convenes in January. 

Election results online on FOX 26 Houston. Tuesday night 