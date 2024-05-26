One Texas House District runoff could change the face of Texas politics

Some hefty decisions on the ballot Tuesday may very well alter the Texas political landscape and the future course of publicly funded education in the Lone Star State.

First - House Speaker Dade Phelan is fighting for political survival in his southeast Texas home district - where bitter republican rivals Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton and other forces of the hard right are looking to engineer his permanent ouster from power.

Here's our learned friend Dr. Mark Jones with the breakdown.

"They don't care about him being speaker and they adore Donald Trump and Donald Trump has endorsed David Covey not Dade Phelan. — Mark Jones, Political Analyst, Rice University

Also at stake Tuesday, 4 state house seats heavily targeted by Governor Abbott - which, once obtained, will give him the votes needed to cram through "school choice" when the legislature convenes in January.

Election results online on FOX 26 Houston. Tuesday night